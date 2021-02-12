The commissioning of rural road projects executed by the Adamawa State governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri have excited the people of Adamawa State including school children enjoying free education.

Governor Fintiri has said the projects were to enhance critical economic growth, reduce poverty and access mobility in rural areas.

He said aside linking over 300 communities with farmlands and schools, the commissioned roads will provide other socio-economic opportunities to the people.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State governor, Bello Mohammed Mutawalle, has commissioned three hundred 347.6 rural access roads and River crossings in Adamawa State.

At the commissioning of the rural access roads at Kuva Gaya in Hong local government area, the Zamfara State governor, Mohammed Mutawalle praise his colleague for executing the projects which aptly demonstrate his great zeal towards developing the state.

“Despite the lean resources in Adamawa state, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic that affected global economy, Governor Fintiri has been able to execute these laudable projects,Matawalle said.

But the road projects have excited alot of people in Adamawa state including the member representing Michika/ Madagali federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Zakaria Dauda Nyampa.

Nyampa said the massive road projects being commission by the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is testament of his practical leadership.

According to Nyampa, Fintiri’s performance have sent a massage to many people in the state that he is not after rhetorics but poised to develop the state.

It will be recalled that Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, Zamfara State governor Bello Mohammed Mutawalle and other prominent Nigerians have been commissioning projects being executed by governor Fintiri.

But speaking with LEADERSHIP concerning the development, Nyampa said all the projects being executed are the practical work the governor has being doing adding that the people of his constituency are happy with the governor.

According to Nyampa, the governor have ensure that the state is peaceful with prompt payment of salaries which has gone along way in tackling poverty in the state.

“The work is practical. The Adamawa people are happy because of the road projects the governor has executed. There are alot of projects by the governor that are impactful and the people are happy with the governor.

Just in the first half of his tenure the governor has done this much with the opening of the rural communities through road projects apart from others.

“When he went to Hong local government for the commissioning of the roads, you can see school children who have been enjoying free education lined up in major roads to welcome him.

“The school children came out en-mass because the governor have declared free education in Adamawa state and the children are enjoying free education.

” The masses are happy and the children are in school free of charge,” Nyampa said.