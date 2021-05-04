ADVERTISEMENT

BY FELIX LGBEKOYI, Asaba

The crisis between the two communities of Ekiugbo and Iwhreko in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, has taken another dimension.

It was gathered that both communities were planning retaliatory attacks over the killing of their kinsmen.

As at yesterday morning, hundreds of persons have already fled their homes in Ekiugbo and Otor-Iwreko communities in the heart of Ughelli town for safety as a result of the ownership crisis rocking the popular Ughelli market in the area.

Several persons in the past had been killed over the ownership of the market and over the collection of ‘sales permit’ from traders and other people doing business around the market.

The crisis deepened weekend when some hoodlums reportedly beheaded a yet-to-be identified middle-aged man and subsequently set him ablaze around the market.

It was gathered that the beheaded man hailed from Isoko area of the state but married to an Ekiugbo woman.