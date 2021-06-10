Rivers State government has threatened to acquire a disputed land between Bomu and Lewe communities in Ogoni land, if they failed to end their communal conflict.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike made the threat yesterday during the flag-off of the reconstruction of Government Secondary School, Kpor in Gokana local government area.

The governor said after the crisis which culminated in the killing of prominent Ogoni leaders in 1990s, fratricide should have been considered an unpardonable taboo in Ogoni by now.

He said, “Prominent people in Ogoni have died. The few remaining one want to still kill one another.

If I were you, what had happened to Ogoni should have made everybody to be united, to forget about killing one another again. Are you not tired of killing yourselves?”

Wike, who described the communal crisis as saddening and regrettable, warned that after meeting with the two communities and they fail to resolve the dispute, the state government will acquire itfor public good.