The management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi State yesterday told its staff and students to avoid travelling through the popular Nkwagu/Enyigba/Nwakpu Road at night until normalcy is restored along the axis.

The management also advised the staff and students to avoid night outings and to ensure that they are in their respective hostels not later than 7pm, especially those living off campus.

In a statement signed by the head, public relations and information, Mr Elom Iyke Ubochi and made available to LEADERSHIP the university said the safety and security of staff and students remains paramount to the management.

The road is the major road that links the university from Abakaliki, the capital city but has become very unsafe following the renewed crisis between the people of Ikwo and Izzi which has claimed many lives and properties.

The statement noted that in the last few days, there has been palpable fear, panic and apprehension within the university community over the safety of staff and students due to the simmering communal crisis between Izzi and Ikwo communities.

It stated that the panic was heightened last week due to a viral online message and voice note calling on staff and students of the university who are from Izzi to go home to avoid being caught up by an imminent war between the two communities.

“The situation has raised some concerns about the safety of staff and students of the University, from the esteemed parents and guardians of our students, and other stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The university management wishes therefore, to note that staff and students of our University are safe and secure on campus, and that academic activities are going on without hitches,” it added