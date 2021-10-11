President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N13.3billion for the take-off of the Community Policing initiative across the country.

The president made this known at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organized to assess progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of his administration on Monday in Abuja.

President Buhari stated that the approval was part of measures to consolidate efforts aimed at enhancing security nationwide.

“We have also approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing initiative across the Country, as part of measures adopted to consolidate efforts aimed at enhancing security nationwide,’’ he said.

He also announced that the Ministry of Defence had been instructed to create a modest military industrial complex for the local production of weapons to meet some of the requirements of the country’s armed forces.

The president explained that the establishment of the industrial complex would address Nigeria’s over-dependence on other countries for military equipment and logistics.

According to him, the project is being implemented under the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), a military department responsible for arms manufacture.

On other efforts to strengthen national security, the President said it was gratifying to note that Nigeria had received six A-29 Super Tucano.

He said the propeller-driven aircraft are being used for training, surveillance and attack by the military.

‘‘As part of the efforts towards strengthening our national security, we have increased investments in arms, weapons and other necessary equipment; expanded the National Command and Control Centre to nineteen states of the Federation; and established a Nigerian Police Trust Fund, which will significantly improve funding for the Nigeria Police Force.

(NAN)