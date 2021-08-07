FA Cup winners Leicester City and Premier League champions Manchester City will lock horns in the Community Shield at Wembley today.

Leicester secured their first ever FA Cup trophy last season courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the final on May 15, while Man City ultimately finished 12 points clear of second-place Manchester United at the top of the 2020-21 Premier League table to reclaim the title from Liverpool.

The 2020-21 campaign will forever be remembered in the history of Leicester, as the Foxes won the FA Cup for the first time, but the season ended in disappointment in terms of the Premier League, with a 4-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day seeing them drop out of the top four.

Man City, meanwhile, are bidding to win the Community Shield for the seventh time, having previously lifted this particular trophy in 1937, 1968, 1972, 2012, 2018 and 2019.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who are said to be closing in on a £100m deal for Jack Grealish, have only been involved in three pre-season matches this summer, opening their preparations on July 27 with a 2-0 victory over Preston North End before putting four unanswered goals past Barnsley last weekend.