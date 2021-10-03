The Concerned Citizens Forum of Dankuji Turu community in Vwang District of Jos South local government area of Plateau State has threatened to sue the military task force code named Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for allegedly invading the village and arresting the former transitional committee secretary of the local government, Hon. Davou Nyango, without justification

Mr. Pam Lowang, chairman of the forum, said at a news conference in Jos that on September 13, 2021, operatives of OPSH unlawfully invaded the residence of Nyango, apprehended and detained him without knowledge of the crime he was alleged to have committed.

The community members said they did not know his whereabouts for weeks as nobody was contacted.

According to the chairman, the armed military men invaded the community without notifying them on why the invasion, and even the sector commander on inquiry denied ever having knowledge of such invasion and arrest in his jurisdiction.

He said in the military officers detained Nyango for nine days without being granted bail.

Lowang said while Nyango was in military custody, he was beaten, stressing that the most annoying aspect was that the military refused to charge or arraign him in court for over eight days while in their custody.

He said; “Constitutionally, the fundamental rights of Hon. Nyango have been grossly infringed upon and we immediately asked the Chief of Defense Staff and the Chief of Army Staff to direct the GOC and Commander Operation Safe Haven to thoroughly investigate this gross abuse of rules of engagement for their overzealousness, and accordingly compensate the community and the victim.”

The community also demanded that the military should repair the house of Hon. Nyango destroyed during the invasion, should be compensated for the trauma inflicted on him and settle his medical bills immediately and stop any further action relating to but not limited to invading their nooks and crannies.

Spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa confirmed the incident to our reporter, saying Nyango was picked up following a suspect that was arrested by the military who during interrogation mentioned his name which prompted his arrest.

Major Takwa added that after interrogating Hon. Nyango, he was released hale and hearty without any molestation by the military, describing those allegations as “mischievous”.