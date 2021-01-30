BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, MAKURDI

Commuters plying Makurdi-Lafia road have raised the alarm over the increasing rate of broad day attacks and robbery by armed men operating in military uniforms at abandoned police checkpoints.

Narrating his ordeal, a victim, Terna Gile told LEADERSHIP Weekend he boarded a vehicle from Abuja to Makurdi and on reaching Daudu community in Benue State about 10:00pm, they were stop by some men dressed in military camouflage at police check point.

According to him, one of the men approached the driver and ordered him to put off the car and give him the keys, which he obeyed.

“These robbers used a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to block the road. They were over 20, only God saved us because they were fully armed and organized,” he said.

According to Gile, the robbers stopped over 40 vehicles including two luxurious buses and began to search passengers and rob them one after the other, after collecting the driver’s phones and car key.

“Those armed robbers were so clever, they collected all our belongings including money but they did not touch any other belongings like identity cards, ATM cards, even the phones they collected from us, they will immediately remove the SIM card and throw them into the bush in your presence,” he stated.

The robbers fully dressed in military camouflage and spotting sophisticated weapons like AK47 among others went from car-to-car lotting bounty from the passengers.

“At first it did not occur to me they were armed robbers because at every five kilometers on that road there was check points with police personnel’s manning them. This was the only check point that we saw people in military uniforms, which turned out to be robbers.

“One of the robbers approached me and asked me to bring out what I have. I remove N200 and gave him, he collected and asked me whether that was the only thing I have, that was when it dawned on me, they were not military men, I again deep my hand in my pocket and brought out some money again and gave to him, he collected and moved to another passenger.

“As he left to the next vehicle, I immediately removed the money I had and hid it under the seat, alongside my wallet, and quickly ran into the bush, however, they searched all the vehicles and removed everything including the one I hid under the seat. The only thing I did not see them carrying were luggage’s.

“What surprised me was that there were houses on both sides of the road where the robbers were operating and they operated for several hours but nobody came out because there were long queues of vehicles they stopped.”

When contacted, the police public relations officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, told LEADERSHIP Weekend the command got information that robbers rob commuters where they know the police are not close on that road.

The PPRO urged residents especially those residing close to the expressway to always report suspicious movement in their domain to security agents for timely response