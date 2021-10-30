Vehicular movement along the ever busy Sagamu – Ore – Benin expressway was for better part of yesterday brought to a standstill following the protest staged by students of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ijebu – Ode over the detention of their colleagues by military operatives from the Sappers Barrack, Ilese – Ijebu in Ogun state.

The irate students, who were protesting the arrest and detention of their colleagues, particularly the assault meted out on President of the Students Union Government (SUG), Rabiu Sodiq, by the soldiers, poured into the expressway and halted traffics on both sides of the expressway.

The development brought untold hardship on travelers on that corridor for the better part of Friday, as commuters scampered for safety for fear of being hit by bullets of the military personnel, who shut sporadically at the scene.

Trouble started when the military operatives allegedly assaulted and detained Rabiu, who was said to have approached the security operatives at the military checkpoint close to Conoil petroleum filling station, along the expressway for a possible release of some students of the institution earlier arrested and detained since Thursday evening.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the soldiers, who were on official duty had on Thursday evening, accosted some people at a military checkpoint along the Sagamu – Ore – Benin expressway and arrested them people, who turned out to be TASUED students.

The students were taken to the Sappers Barrack, Ilese – Ijebu, while attempts by the students Union body to intervene in their arrest failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The military hurriedly deployed an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to the scene on Friday, while soldiers also fired sporadically into the air to disperse the protesting students.

The TASUED’s Assistant Chief Executive Officer and Public Relations Officer, Mrs Odubela Ayotunde, who spoke with newsmen on phone yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital said the university authority took the decision at its emergency meeting consequent upon the arrest of some students at a military checkpoint on Thursday.