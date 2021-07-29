The director general of the National Information Technology Development Agency(NITDA) Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, has said that cloud computing is important in fostering Nigeria’s digital economy, stressing that it plays a significant role in migrating processes online quickly and efficiently.

He described cloud computing as the essential way of delivering services especially in database, networking, artificial intelligence and analytics over the internet, to offer faster innovations, flexible resources, reduced IT costs and better security.

The NITDA boss said this while making his keynote address at a Webinar organised by Galaxy Backbone, in collaboration with Zadara, a cloud computing company based in California, United States of America, a statement issued yesterday by NITDA Spokesperson, Hadiza Umar said.

Abdullahi expressed excitement at the theme of the event; ‘Cloud Services and the journey towards a Digital Economy’, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has globally accelerated digital transformation.

He said, “According to McKinsey’s survey, the pandemic has accelerated the digitisation of customer interactions by several years, with a global adoption acceleration of three years.”

Abdullahi stated that in March 2020, the virus took the world off the streets and forced everyone to make use of their phones and other devices for work, education, entertainment and socialisation.

The NITDA boss added that demand for online services during this period skyrocketed and cloud computing played a crucial role in migrating processes online quickly, easily, efficiently and conveniently.

He opined that it was at this point that working remotely, adopting technological innovation ecosystem strategies to contain the virus, protect jobs and observing virtual engagements in government circles has become the new normal, the statement said.

He explained that according to data from Gartner, in 2020, the combined end-user spending on cloud services was about $270 billion and expected to increase by 23.1 per cent this year to reach $332.3 billion and $397.5 billion by next year, 2022.

“With respect to this, it is therefore necessary for the adoption and implementation of cloud computing in enhancing existing business models and deploying new innovative procedures”, he added.

The director general lauded the efforts of Galaxy Backbone in providing reliable, efficient, and robust cloud services to ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) as well as the private sector in Nigeria.