From that scripture in Nahum, an entity is introduced there, called “darkness” but if you read it deeper, the darkness has pursuing power. It is treated like a living entity. There is an entity known as darkness. It is a weapon. God uses it, the enemy uses it. Listen very carefully.

There is something called “spiritual aura”. It surrounds a person. The enemy uses the envelope of darkness as an aura that surrounds people. The Bible says “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:” Meaning he cannot devour everybody. But once he finds a person that this darkness is upon and within, he becomes a candidate of satanic casualty.

This weapon of darkness is a weapon the enemy uses to very great advantage. Life becomes a lamentable tragedy when the enemy employs the weapon against a person and the weapon is working. It is a terrible weapon. It is a weapon that has masquerading power and mesmerising power. It is something rarely understood and addressed. When the enemy uses this weapon against a person, the outcome is always very terrible.

Let me tell you some hard facts about darkness. Darkness

is the absence of light, darkness starts by sunset. Jesus said something very interesting in John 9:4 – I must work the works of Him that sent me while it is day; the night cometh when no man can work.

Darkness is considered unsuitable for labour and it is favourable to the purposes of the wicked.

Wild animals go in search of prey at night. Criminals operate at night, under the cover of darkness. In the Bible, shepherds watch their flocks by night because of dangerous animals and thieves. So, darkness is not a positive creature, but the consequence of the absence of the sun.

Darkness is very uncomfortable.

It causes a man to expose himself unconsciously to danger because it is in the dark. It is silent and is very conducive to satanic operation.

It is in the dark that all the creatures that are unworthy of light come out and start troubling man.

Can you raise up your right hand and shout this as loud as your voice can carry you? This is not a gentleman’s prayer because the entity you are talking to is silent and deaf.

PRAY: 1. (Insert marriage, career, business, academics or what you want) Darkness over my career, backfire, in the name of Jesus.

Darkness over my children, backfire, in the name of Jesus.

I want you to take your minds back to Egypt to that thick darkness the Lord introduced. The darkness that plagued Egypt is not the normal darkness you are thinking about, no. It was a darkness you can almost cut with a knife. No parties, no business, no flight, no bank, no school, no shop, everyone got stranded where the darkness met them, important schedules just became impossible, children grew hungry and crying because of food but nothing was home. Nobody had prepared food against the sudden attack of this darkness.

Nobody expected this invasion of darkness. All the feeble lamps they had, ran out because the darkness was for three days. In that kind of blinding darkness, friends bumped into their friends unseen which would start a fight and the friendship would turn sour. Someone would take the handbag from the shelf thinking it was a handbag, not knowing it was something else. Social chaos, domestic crisis, thick darkness upon the land, etc.

When there is pestilent darkness like this, people definitely would make very stupid mistakes. A woman could give her crying baby kerosene to drink, thinking it was water and could not even see the tragic blunder; and the helpless baby would choke and lay silent in death, because of the attack of darkness. Somebody could stab his father thinking it is an armed robber they were stabbing because darkness was upon the land; thick darkness that could be felt.

I just gave you that imaginative example so you can know the terrible thing that darkness can do when it is hovering over a person. No matter: how great your destiny,