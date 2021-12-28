The Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa-led faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, has described as barbaric and desperate, the attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during its congress in Gusau, Zamfara State, on Monday.

Marafa said his faction was worried that the spokesperson to the deputy governor and PDP leader in the State pointed accusing fingers at the ruling APC.

Spokesman to the Marafa-led APC, Hon. Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun, in a statement, said: “Although the statement pointed the accusing finger at thugs mobilised by Governor Bello Matawalle’s camp of APC, we are using this medium to disassociate and distance the Senator Marafa-led faction of APC from this undemocratic act against opposition groups.”

He added, “On this note, the leadership of Senator Marafa faction of APC, condemns in totality the reported action against opposition PDP in the state and consider the action as barbaric, savage, desperate and primitive.”

Marafa-led faction also called on the Police authorities at the state, zonal and national levels to thoroughly investigate the matter and make the perpetrators and their sponsors face appropriate wrath of the law.

They further called on the police to use this incidence as a red flag and be on alert to avoid the occurrence of what they called “such cowardly act of desperate politicians without fear or favour.”

“As democrats, we commend the conduct of the opposition PDP on the maturity exhibited in the face of violence and managing the situation. We also congratulate them on holding the congresses and emerging with the new party leadership in the state.

“Notwithstanding, we hope that the new leadership of PDP in the state will in due course understand the progressive ideals of APC especially the commitment of Senator Marafa of building bridges beyond party affiliations to rescue Zamfara State from the grip of insecurity,” he stated.

