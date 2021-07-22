The power tussle rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its congress in Delta State has taken another dimension.

While the caretaker committee in the state led by Prophet Jones Ode Erue has accused Delta State APC Leaders Council of anti-party activities in the formation of a parallel organ of the party, the Leaders Council has vowed to produce consensus executive members at the ward, council and state levels.

The main issues discussed and resolutions reached at the leaders meeting include the appointment of seven-man team for the ward congresses who the leaders said would be non Deltans.

A statement on Tuesday signed by the state APC director of publicity, Nick Ovuakporie, frowned at Delta State APC Leaders Council’s arrogation to itself of the power to nominate persons to conduct the forthcoming congresses in the state.

The party distanced itself from what it termed the “so-called Delta State APC Leaders Council” whose existence it said is illegal and unknown to the party’s constitution. It warned that the party would not condone such shenanigans from anyone, no matter how highly placed such individuals may be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the avoidance of doubt and for the purpose of clarity, the Delta State APC Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Prophet Jones Ode Erue, said the national leadership of the party did not inaugurate any such body with respect to the affairs of the party in Delta State.

“This action is seriously deprecated. It is no doubt an attempt to usurp the authority of the state caucus, which is the constitutionally recognised organ of the party vested with the authority to carry out such action in consultation with the leadership of the state caretaker committee.

“The party wishes to state categorically that the formation of the membership of the congress committees in the various state chapters of the party across the nation is the sole responsibility of the national leadership of the party and not that of any kangaroo council made up of IDPs (internally-desperate politicians who are APC in the day and PDP in the night) whose only stock in trade is the factionalisation and destabilisation of the party structures in Delta State,” the party said.

The emergency meeting, which was held virtually on Sunday, was attended by Festus Keyamo, SAN, (minister and convener), Olorogun Great Ogboru (governorship candidate, 2019), Olorogun O’tega Emerhor (governorship candidate, 2015), Dr Cairo Ojoigboh (former ED, NDDC), Dr Alex Ideh, AVM Okorodudu (rtd), Dr Mariam Ali and Dr Eugene Okolocha.