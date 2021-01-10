Bitcoin is a digital currency and the world is hyped about it. Many people have become so dependent that they cannot think about their world without it. Daily millions of bitcoins are either invested, traded, or transacted. Have you ever realized that what if these digital currencies come to an end? What will happen then? Let us look into some.

The digital world

The world today is digital. All the credit goes to the bitcoin industry. Before the launch of bitcoin people started many projects related to electronic cash and successfully bitcoin was launched. It has changed the whole game by giving people the ease to send money and invest wherever they are. There is no limit or boundary for the people.

Dependence

People are so dependent now that they can’t think of quitting the bitcoin industry. Millions of coins are daily traded and trading platforms are being vividly used. Many have traded from Bitcoin prime and earned loads of profits. The dependence was observed during the pandemic when people were helpless and all they had was these digital coins for making transactions and buying online. More people were seen in this realm and now it would be impossible for them to exist without these.

The feasible world

Bitcoins have shaped this world into a feasible one where people have access to easy transactions. It has made things so lucrative that people rely on these coins. You are sitting in one country and booking your hotel rooms in the other country and if suddenly bitcoins ceases then such life will cease too. This is because fiat currency is different from these digital coins and it can never provide such an easy life. Therefore, people will enter into a dark age.

What if bitcoin miners stop to work?

Bitcoin is designed in a way to give miners an incentive. But what if miners stop mining then will the bitcoins cease? Though these statements will make you scared for a moment. But there is nothing to get afraid of because this cannot happen in a moment. The process of mining bitcoin allows miners to gain rewards for every successful block verified in the network. There are two types of rewards that miners get from mining—a portion of BTC for every confirmed block and incentives that come from transaction fees, which are paid to the miners in exchange for their efforts in processing and verifying each transaction.

When all bitcoin has been mined, the miners will no longer receive block rewards since there are no more coins to be generated. They will only earn from the transaction fees to be collected from every confirmed transaction. Miners can continue securing the network since they will still earn from the said fees. However, this phase has yet to come and would cause many problems later on.

Impact on the market

The impact on the market could be devastating. When the phase where all bitcoins would be mined would come then the remaining ones would have inflating prices. This high price would at one hand benefit the ones who had the asset but it will cause plenty of consumers to leave the industry. People will be the victim of severe depression and frustration. The habit of using digital currency cannot be changed at once into the habit of fiat currency.

Conclusion

Experts predict that if the bitcoin is being mined at this pace then by 2041 all the bitcoins would be mined. This means that sooner there will be a full stop for the bitcoin users. Being the most popular and leading virtual asset over thousands of others, BTC will be remembered as the asset that cannot be dethroned—not only in terms of market capitalization and price but also for its excellent and worthwhile engagement in the improvement of today’s state of the financial system worldwide.