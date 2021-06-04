Justice as a principle that heals wounds and assuages hurt was reinforced recently by the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis as he carried out a most extensive revision to Catholic Church law in four decades. He made it clear that instances in which Church authorities place mercy above justice was not acceptable.

We draw attention to this position of the Holy Father as a guide to the National Assembly as they carry on the process of reviewing the nation’s constitution which Nigerians unanimously agree that the inconsistencies and inadequacies of some of its provisions are responsible for the challenges that beset the country.

The constitution, Nigerians argue, do not conduce to a healthy, workable democracy as it was hurriedly put together to serve the peculiar interest of a military junta and its dictatorial disposition. Over and above the authoritarian inclination of the constitution are the perceived injustices embedded in its provisions which inexorably bug down its implementation as an instrument of national cohesion.

As in the Codes of Canon Law where, in many cases, mercy was put before justice in matters that affect human life, dignity and liberty, the Nigerian constitution needlessly ignore the issues that touch on the very lives of the people. It similarly rides roughshod on the sensibilities of the federating units in a manner that some sections are seen as merely making up the numbers.

It is on the basis of this perception that there is a strident clamour for a total overhaul of its provisions or, for that matter, discard it and draft a completely new one that will address the demands for restructuring, equality in the number of states in the geo-political zones, local government structure, economic federalism, egalitarianism and revenue sharing formula. There is the feeling among the people that the whole document should be thrown out altogether because it is not a fair representation of the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians. Those who share this view argue that the phrase, “We, the people…” as contained in the opening lines of the document is too presumptuous because Nigerians never sat down to put together the document or to discuss and agree on its provisions.

Worse, in its implementation, overarching emphasis is placed on its legal provisions with seldom recourse to its moral implication, that is to say, whether its provisions are fair and just to all manner of people. It is that injustice easily noticeable in the constitution that is heating up the polity. Just as the Pope is introducing new categories and clearer, more specific language in the Canon Law to strengthen the code and make its provisions more effective, the National Assembly should bring about a constitution that will address the insufficiencies of the existing document and bring them in tune with international democratic best practices.

This newspaper, in its considered opinion, believe that a constitution of a country like Nigeria ought to consciously pursue the principles of natural justice, equity and good conscience. These are the principles that engender acts of patriotism which forms the bedrock on which a nation thrives and flourishes.

Presently, in our opinion, the constitution, because of its faulty foundation is not able to assure the people that their interests are capable of being adequately protected. This can be deciphered by the excesses of state actors who are wont to give the constitution interpretations not clearly stated in it simply to justify certain actions that benefit a few. Any contrary opinion to that put forth by the governments and their agencies are dismissed as enmity towards the state and treated as such and imagined offenders often punished based on that wrong perception.

But a just constitution that is put together by the people themselves through their representatives is blind as it applies to all fairly and equitably. Its legal interpretations are just and acceptable by all.

In our opinion, this constitution review is coming at a time when there is an urgent need for it. All around the country, Nigerians feel abandoned, neglected, despised and abused. There is a pervasive despondency among the people that reflects an absence of justice, equity and fair play. When they are not denied jobs and other means of sustenance, they are kidnapped for ransom or murdered in cold blood. Even with the present constitution in place, avenues for seeking justice, to redress injuries are limited. Where they are available at all, they are so cumbersome and unaffordable. In the end, justice is denied. The Nigerian constitution and, indeed, every constitution, recognises the sacredness of life itself and the inalienable right to preserve and live it to the full. Constitutions written or unwritten, without exception, clearly state that it is the onerous duty of the state to assure that security of life and property are guaranteed and protected at all cost. Justice insists on this.