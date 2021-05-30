The House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has suspended the zonal public hearing scheduled to take place in Owerri Centre, Imo State on Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Although no reason was stated for the indefinite suspension of the public hearing, LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that the decision was taken to protect stakeholders scheduled to attend the public hearing in the face of recent security threats in the state.

A terse statement signed by deputy speaker of the House and chairman of the special committee, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, reads: “The House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Review Zonal Public Hearing scheduled to take place in Owerri Centre (Imo and Abia States) on Tuesday, 1st, and Wednesday, 2nd June 2021 has been suspended until further notice.

“The Committee regrets any inconveniences this might cause our esteemed guests, stakeholders, and the general public.”