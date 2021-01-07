By KUNLE OLASANMI |

A senior advocate, Mr. Ahmed Raji, has said that the wealth of experience of the Service Chiefs is needed in the fight against insecurity. But he however said that nobody is indispensible.

The senior advocate who spoke to LEADERSHIP said, ‘’Their wealth of experience is one thing and the law is another thing. If I may also ask, what effect will their continuous stay in office have on the rank and file?’’

A constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, said no law determines their tenure of office. According to him, the 1999 Constitution is silent about their tenure in office. Ajulo said the law gives the president the powers to hire and fire at anytime he feels.

‘’No law talks about the tenure of the Service Chiefs. Only President Muhammadu Buhari, can decide when they will leave office.

‘’He is the Commander-in-Chief and he has the power to decide their fate at any time. Nigerians need to appreciate the kind of confidence the President has in them to still keep them in office.

‘’Nigerians should not be disturbed by the New Year message of the president that the security architecture needs to be looked into. He is the Commander-in-Chief and only him can decide when they will leave office.’’

A civil society activist and a Law Graduate of the Middlesex University London, Philip Agbese, described the ongoing debate about the continued stay in office of the Service Chiefs as a huge distraction for the Nigerian troops and one lacking in both logic and common sense.