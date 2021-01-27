By ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Electricity consumers in the country may be heading for a protest should their demand for improved power supply in parts of the country not be met in the coming days.

A letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, signed by the president, Nigeria Consumer Protection Network (NCPC), Kunle Olubiyo, said a peaceful protest may be staged over what it described as deteriorating electricity situation along Nyanya-Maraba-axis.

“In days to come, there may be avoidable peaceful protest by electricity consumers to express their anger and frustrations arising from poor supply.

“Reports reaching us from

Keffi , Nasarawa indicates that there have been sustained heavy loss of revenue , operational man hour etc. arising from unmanaged load shedding in the area that has left some part without electricity for days now,” the letter read in part.

Adjoining areas alleged to be suffering poor supply in the letter include: Jikwoyi , Karshi , Orozo , Lokogoma, and some parts of Efab Estate, all within the supply jurisdiction of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

In the letter, the consumers leadership called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency in the power sector and save the doom that may befall it if things were to continue they way they are at the moment, lamenting that even most of the DisCo’s offices visited in the affected areas were without grid electricity as they were running their offices with generators.

The statement appealed to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and AEDC to synergise and address the current pitiable state of electricity supply in the area, adding that the situation is uncalled for, especially considering the current COVID-19 ravaged economy and the recent increase in tariff that drew public outcry, but whose reversal is yet in doubt.

Blaming obsolete infrastructure for the underperformance of the sector, the consumers urged government to ensure that the operational facilities of both TCN and the DisCos are upgraded as urgently as possible to pave way for improvement electricity supply Nigerians, especially residents of the critically affected areas.

On AEDC’s part, GM Media and Public Relations Mr Oyebode Fadipe said though AEDC has some network challenges in the areas, the major hinderance to improved supply to the people of the area is the limited capacity of TCN’s transformer and transmission line in the areas.

“The 2 x 60MVA transformers serving the areas in question have become grossly inadequate. We have however received firm assurance from TCN that the upgrading of the facility is on top of their priority list.

“And the limitation on the 132kV line servicing the same axis has also become incapable to taking the load required,” he said, adding that the call for state of emergency was uncalled for yet.