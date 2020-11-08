Despite Nigeria’s position as the second-largest onion producer in Africa after Egypt, an acute shortage of onions is currently hitting the Nigerian market. This has led to high cost of the commodity across the country, LEADERSHIP Sunday Correspondents write.

In major markets, within Abuja, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Osun and Ogun States, the price of onions has increased by over 100 per cent when compared to the price of the commodity a few months back.

The market survey conducted across markets in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ogun and Lagos States yesterday showed consumers are groaning over the price increase as a sack of dry onions now sells within the range of N80,000 to N85,000 from N30,000 it was sold prior to the EndSARS protest, while a sack of fresh red onions now sells at N60,000 from N25,000 indicating over a 100 per cent increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, an onion seller at the Oja Ota market in Ado-Ota local government of Ogun State, Audu Mustapha told our reporter that onion ought to be in abundance because it is the season but there has been a scarcity in supply leading to a hike in the price.

He attributed the hike to the recent protest, stating that supply to the market reduced due to the curfew even as transportation fare also increased.

According to him, “I usually get six baskets of onions every market day but now the capital I have is not even enough to buy three baskets. All my customers just come here price and buy small. Some even end up not buying anything.

A consumer, Mrs Sherifat Omole, lamented the price increase, saying that she bought 40 pieces of the smallest size of dry onions for N1000 instead of N400 or N500.

She said, “When I got to my customer stand, he said he insisted that 40 pieces of large onions are N8000. I urged him to reduce the price slightly for me but he was adamant that onions are now very expensive. I had to settle for the smallest sizes.”

She further called on the government to look into the plight of consumers, stating that the price of commodities in the market has skyrocketed with over 100 per cent increase since the lockdown was lifted.

Similarly, Mrs Sadiat Ogunniyi, popularly known as ‘Iya Ibeji Onikoko’ who sells (pap and moi moi) said she can’t express how devastating the price increase is to her business.

She said, “One of the ingredients I use for my food processing is onions. In the past few days, the price of onions cannot even be predicted. The quantity that we buy at N500 is now sold between N1, 200 to N1, 500.”

Lamenting the hike and scarcity, she also noted that the little quantity she bought for family consumption was more expensive than every other ingredient she uses for her business.

Also, in a local retail store visited at Isheri, Ojodu Berger, the price of four to five pieces of onions now sells for between N400 and N500 as against the initial N200.

Some of the marketers attributed the scarcity to bad weather, saying, ‘’this period ought to be the period we experienced plenty of the commodity, only God can tell what is going on.’’

Another marketer said, ‘’The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the economy negatively this year and might also affect the prices of the commodity.’’

An Onion seller at Ipodo market, along Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Salisu Kebbi, attributed the scarcity of onions to the recent protests. He said some trailers conveying the produce from the north got burnt, adding that the suppliers of the products are afraid of bringing them to the south.

“Prior to now, we buy a sack of onions for N40,000 but now, it is within N80,000 to N86,000 and that is for new ones, but for the old onions, it is within the region of N120,000 to N130,000 for a bag,” he stated.

LEADERSHIP Sunday also paid a visit to the Airport Market in Ikeja, and in an interview with the Iyaloja of the market, Mrs Shehu Afusat, who also sells onions, said “onions are very expensive now. A bag of onion is now N72,000, as of today, and four big pieces are sold for N500, while the four small pieces which used to be sold for N50 are now N200.”

When asked, if the high cost of onions could be attributed to the #EndSARS protest, she said: “No, on the contrary, we learnt that the bandits and Boko Haram hindered the planting as they do attack farmers in their farm and this has led to a shortage of onions. We are not there but that was the story they told us.”

A food seller who sells food at the airport market, Ikeja-Along, Mrs Alabi Arinola, said ‘’onions are very expensive now and there is nothing we can do than to buy and use because if there is no onion in the soup you are preparing, it won’t be delicious.

“Everything has its season and there is nothing we can do about it. We can only pray for purchasing power so that they can continue to buy it. During the COVID-19 locked down onions of N500 will fill a big bowl but now, we know it will get expensive this period of the year, but it is more expensive as projected and when you get to the market, you see different prices as it pleases the seller and we have no choice than to buy it.”

A check by our correspondent at the Oja Oba market in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital also showed an increase in the prices of onions.

A medium basket of onions is currently being sold at a rate of N600, N700 before now it is sold for N1000, while the smaller measure is now N300 to N500.

Onions sold at N100 and N50 are now being sold for N200 and N100 in almost every market in the metropolis.

Despite the price increase, onions are available in large quantities in all major and neighbourhood markets in the town.

An onion seller in Ado Ekiti, who simply identified himself as Haliru confirmed that there was a slight shortage of onions in the town during the EndSARS protests.

“Yes, we were unable to bring onions into the state during the protests, especially when the curfew was declared. But that did not last beyond the week. Our supplies brought more than enough onions for us during the week when the state government relaxed the curfew.”

He, however, said that the supply prices have gone up since then which is now responsible for the new prices.

On what could be responsible for the increase in the price, he said it may be because the festive period is approaching.

Another onion seller, Mrs Abosede Ajayi said though there was an increase in the prices of onions since over a week ago, there was no noticeable shortage of the commodity in the state presently.

She said, “We have more than enough onions in stock to sell and there is a regular supply of the commodity on demand. There is no shortage of onions here. Go round the market, you will see it being sold in abundance. The only issue here is that there is little increase in the price recently.”

Some consumers, who identified themselves as Mrs Adelaja and Mrs Ogunjobi also lamented that the prices of the commodity had gone up in the last few weeks.

They said you can hardly get three small balls of onions for N50 unlike before now when about seven are sold at the same amount.

Adelaja said, “Onions prices have gone up now. The reason for the price increase is not known but it may be because we are fast approaching December.”

For Mrs Ogunjobi, EndSARS protests could be responsible for the shortage a few weeks ago but now that we have it in abundance in all the markets, we can’t still explain the reasons behind the increased prices.

Also, in Osun, Mr Shehu Musa, a dealer in the supply of onions in Osun State, said onions production is seasonal and annually, saying onion is expected to increase during the festive period.

Speaking with our correspondent at the popular Ifon market, Ifon-Orolu, Musa Danjuma however blamed the unprecedented high cost of the product this year on the #EndSARS protest.

Musa said a bag of onions that used to attract between N10,000 and N15000 now cost N100,000 which he also referred to as outrageous.

He noted that a sack of onion cost N25,000 before the #EndSARS protest despite the COVID-19 lockdown which also contributed to the high cost.

According to him, the #EndSARS protest aggravated the cost because of restrictions in movement and loss to looters during transportation across the country.

A retailer, Mrs Anike Bisi said she is recording low patronage due to the high cost of the essential commodity.

Also speaking in Osogbo, a housewife, Mrs Dupe Adeleke said she had to reduce the quantity of onion she uses in her daily preparation of meals, due to its high price which according to her, has reduced the quality of her food.