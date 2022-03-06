A real estate firm based in Abuja, Big Homes in collaboration with ‘Tanz Tru Tym’, has organised a dance competition to identify youths with exceptional dancing skills.

The competition with the theme, “Green and Healthy Living“ is anchored by former Big Brother housemate, Thin Tall Tony, which started online on February 21 and will end on March 19. 2022.

According to the anchor, contestants are expected to create a two-minute dance, using Hip Hop, Salsa, Latin, traditional or contemporary dance.

Contestants are to upload their dance videos on their Instagram pages and tag @bighomesnigeria @thintalltony @tanztrutym while also adding the hashtags #bighomesnigeria #thintalltony, and #tanztrutym.

The prize money for the competition is N500,000 and is divided into three categories. “The grand prize is 250,000, second runner up, 150,000 and third place 100,000.“

“Professionals in the dance industry are on standby to screen the videos and identify outstanding performances,” he said, adding that contestants can come in as a solo, duo, or trio.

He also noted that the contestants can also use any song of their choice for their dance videos.

On the goal of the dance challenge, Big Homes managing director, Topsy Essien explained that the competition is another way BigHomes is giving back to the society.

He said, ”I believe in our youths, our passion, and drive. We also want to dominate the entertainment industry which happens to be one of the fastest-growing industries in recent times.

“We hope that this challenge would stir up the industry even more. I wish the potential winner good luck as I look forward to creative performances by the contestants.”

Essien said the show is open to contestants between the age of 8 to 80 years from Nigeria, Africa, and any part of the world.

Contestants are advised to follow @bighomesnigeria, @thintalltony & @tanztrutym on Instagram for updates as winners in the competition will be announced on these handles on the 20th of March, 2022 by 8pm Nigerian time.”