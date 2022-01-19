Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for February 26 in Abuja, the South-south Emerging Leaders’ Forum (SELF) has warned leaders of the party not to elect some former governors and individuals in the race who have been indicted for some financial crimes by anti-corruption agencies.

In a statement released to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja, national coordinator of the group, Barrister Preye Wilson, warned that the ruling party does not need a national chairman that will be dragged in and out of the anti-corruption agencies’ offices to explain his dealings in the past.

Barrister Wilson said it was time for the ruling party to deviate from past experiences of electing a former governor as national chairman.

While making reference to a media report titled, “APC faces integrity test, five chairmanship aspirants on EFCC radar,” the South-south forum warned that if any of the allegedly indicted chairmanship aspirants is elected as a national chairman, the party will be easily blackmailed by the opposition parties and other critics.

The report published by a national daily argued that, “President Buhari, who claims the fight against corruption is the cornerstone of his administration, has constantly frowned against corrupt persons taking up positions of leadership. With some of the aspirants still battling cases at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, will the President as the leader of the party, and the APC hierarchy be willing to look the other way or will they insist that anyone is free to contest? Providing an answer to this question would require looking into the profiles of the 11 aspirants.”

The South-south Forum, however, urged the party delegates and leaders at all levels to consider a brilliant Senator Mohammed Sani Musa’s integrity, track records, firmness and simplicity among those aspiring for the party’s national chairmanship.

“For us in the South-south Emerging Leaders’ Forum, we believe that the best way the ruling party can continue to discourage corruption as clearly stated in the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari is to elect a new national chairman that’s free of EFCC or ICPC cases.

“We also note that since the successful merger process the produced the ruling APC former governors have had enough time. From our father former governor of Osun state Chief Bisi Akande, who was succeeded by another former governor of Edo state Chief John Odigie Oyegun and later to another former governor of Edo state Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, we feel it is time to try a Senator and a competent hand at that.

“We therefore appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President and Speaker, former and serving governors, and all the APC leaders at all levels to support the aspiration of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa from Niger state to emerge the next national chairman of APC.

“This we believe that governing APC will not regret. We have taken our time to investigate all the aspirants, we have listened to them at various platform and also read about their plans for the party and therefore come to a conclusion that Senator representing Niger East is currently the best to lead an anti-corruption political party among other indices,” the group stated.