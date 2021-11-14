The UK government has launched the new Urban Climate Action programme (UCAP) to support Lagos and other regions in developing countries most impacted by climate change to accelerate their transition to net zero by 2050.

Backed with £27.5million of new UK government funding as part of the UK’s International Climate Finance commitment, the programme will help cities like Lagos, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, and Bogotá develop low-emission public transport systems, renewable energy generation, sustainable waste management, new climate-smart buildings codes and climate risk planning.

To date over 1,000 cities and regions across the world, over a fifth of the global urban population, have made a commitment to slashing their emissions to net zero by 2050 and Lagos is one of them.

With a growing population and as one of the most vulnerable coastal cities, Lagos will receive support to implement its low-carbon, inclusive and climate resilient urban development plans through UCAP.

According to business and energy minister, Lord Callanan, “From our homes and workplaces to our towns and cities, the buildings we live in are a fundamental part of our daily lives, but also a significant source of global emissions. That is why at COP26 today we are calling on cities, regions, governments and businesses to seize the moment and set bold net-zero targets as we work together as a global community to end our contribution to climate change.”

‘’The world’s urban buildings, including homes, workplaces, schools and hospitals, are responsible for around 40 per cent of global carbon emissions, says Callanan, adding that “By 2050, 1.6 billion people living in cities will be regularly exposed to extremely high temperatures and over 800 million people living in cities across the world will be vulnerable to sea level rises and coastal flooding. Accelerating the transition to net zero emissions for the world’s cities will therefore be vital to achieving the goal of keeping global warming to close to 1.5º.”