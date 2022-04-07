The issuance, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), of what it called “List of Indicted Politicians” just a few weeks before the conduct of the 2007 General Elections was an action over which a lot of voices were raised. While it was, on the one hand, understood to be an indication of the Commission’s seriousness towards the discharge of its responsibilities, the step was, on other hand, dismissed as a manifestation of a tendency, on the part of the Commission, for the witch-hunt of the opponents of the government.

In its wisdom, the Commission wrote down the names of some politicians who were either under investigation on account of allegations of financial misconduct or any other form of corruption and forwarded same to political parties. By so doing, the EFCC adequately forewarned the parties against the nomination of the indicted persons as candidates during the elections that were about to take place in order for them to avoid the possible overturn of the results of elections or disqualification of their respective candidates by the courts on the ground of economic and financial offences.

Since then, the Commission which was founded in 2004 by the past administration in Nigeria under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and mandated, as contained in its Establishment Act, to “combat financial and economic crimes” through the enforcement of the provisions of Money Laundering Act (1995), Advanced Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act (1995), Failed Banks (Recovery of Debts) and Financial Malpractices in Banks Act (1994), Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (1991) as well as Miscellaneous Offences Act, has been duly regarded as the most equipped fighter of corruption in the country. Although it is the latest creation and therefore the youngest of all the anti-graft agencies in Nigeria, the EFCC has effectively dwarfed its older partners like the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Yet, it is only when the activities of all such agencies are put together that the required comprehensive picture of the fight against corruption will clearly emerge. The achievements recorded and the setbacks suffered by the agencies and, by extension, the government in the course of the execution of the anti-corruption war need to be established in order to provide the necessary basis of any possible conclusion on the performance of the government in this regard.

The present government under Muhammadu Buhari is most challenged to prove its sincerity in the anti-corruption war precisely because it was elected on the strong belief that it would reduce the level of the menace. Nigerians justifiably expected that the government would decisively deal with corrupt practices at various levels so that their collective dream for a much better country would became a reality.

President Buhari who consistently depicted anti-corruption posture and mouthed a firm resolve to strengthen the necessary institutional mechanisms for the eradication of corruption repeatedly complained about the constraints placed on him by either some provisions of the law or what he considered to be the negative disposition of the judiciary towards the crusade. During one of the past All Lawyers Annual Conference, for example, he openly indicted the judiciary by attributing the delay or slow pace of the war against corruption to the discouraging manner in which judges and lawyers have been handling cases of economic and financial crimes.

But it was an indictment that, according to some legal experts and analysts, showed his low understanding of the necessary processes of investigation and prosecution. The complaint was indicative of the lack of appreciation of the fact that even with the justifiable declaration of the war against corruption by the government, the judiciary must always have to ensure that the established procedures of the prosecution of persons suspected of corruption are duly observed.

Where and when the anti-graft agencies fail to follow up the cases they take to the courts with facts that are incontrovertible, a lot of the judgements will be such that will make the crusade look more like a fruitless exercise than a rewarding or result-yielding project. This clearly means that the nature of the result of any prosecution is significantly determined by the manner in which the case is handled by the prosecutors.

In fact, a lot of the reversals of the achievements recorded by the agencies in the discharge of their respective mandates were caused by their failure to carry out prosecutions with the required diligence. Such reversals, some of which could have been avoided or averted, have already created the impression in the minds of a lot of Nigerians that the war is, after all, unwinnable.

Although it was not expected that all prosecutions initiated would be successful, the discourses on the public domain and the media trial that preceded the judgements of the courts on the allegations made against some suspects compelled many observers to foresee a victory for the agencies. Some of such cases were so highly celebrated that judgements against the suspects were confidently predicted.

However, the recent discharge and acquittal of the former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, and the former Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (GMD of NNPC), Dr Andrew Yakubu, by the courts, have really constituted a setback to the war against corruption in the country. Even with their absolute validity, the two judgements have appeared to be perfect examples of the kind of outcome that adversely affects the on-going anti-corruption crusade.

The particular case of Yakubu who was, in 2017, found to have buried 9.772 million American dollars and 74,000 pounds in one of his residences in Kaduna generated tremendous interest from across the various sections of the citizenry because of the colossal amounts involved. The seizure of the monies which followed a disclosure by a whistleblower and the commencement of prosecution against him were a clear achievement recorded by the EFCC.

Yet, the pronouncement by Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja who delivered judgement in favour of the former GMD on Thursday 31st March 2022 that there were gaps in the evidence submitted by the EFCC which created doubts over the allegations it made against the accused, strongly supports the argument that the Commission in particular and the other anti-corruption agencies in general are, in a lot of cases, found lacking in the discharge of their assignments. It is a kind of negligence that has already made the agencies as fighters of corruption to become more vanquished than victors, thereby making the whole country a loser of the battle against economic and financial crimes which are the evils that have continued to inflict the severest of pains on the citizens.