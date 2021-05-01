By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that corruption is rapidly killing Nigeria and will continue until positive steps are taken to stop the urgly trend.

The governor lamented over the spate at which curruption is spreading in Nigeria, saying it is killing the country and if not restricted, will hinder development.

Ganduje, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, stated this on Thursday in Kano at the inauguration of the Anti Corruption Steering Committee convened by the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, the anti graft agency in the state.

“Believe me, we need not say that corruption is killing everyone of us. The truth of the matter is that we will never develop or progress with this level of corruption in the country,” Ganduje stated.

Speaking on the function of the committee, he explained that whosoever was found wanting by the commission, whether within or outside government, would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“This committee is one of the most important committees inaugurated in the state. This is because the anti graft agency has a dual role and responsibility:

ADVERTISEMENT

The first role is that of public complaints. People might have one complain or the other that needs to be sorted out either between individuals, or between groups and individuals, or between individuals and government or even between neighbours and friends. This could be resolved amicably and cannot be referred to as crime.

On the other hand is anti corruption, which is a fight against crime. This means the double role should not be misconstrued as just the fight against crime.

“This committee will bring out strategies whereby, the people of Kano State will have the benefit of both complaining and getting settlement amicably and the fight against corruption and enforcement of the law where it arises.

“This will open the door for people to know that they can benefit from the two,” Ganduje declared.

He further praised performance of the commission since its inception and the achievements so far.

“It is only in Kano that the anti corruption agency is working like the ones established at federal level. Within the government and outside, anyone that errs will pay the price as there is no sacrificial lamb,” Ganduje stated.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of the anti graft agency, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, explained that setting up the committee is an evidence of the level at which the Kano State government holds on to transparency in governance.

“The strategy committee was inaugurated last year and it entails need for the steering committee that will be made up of public officers, which is now going to be inaugurated.

“The committee is to bring out modalities of how to checkmate corrupt practices in a much more modern way and not the enforcement way.