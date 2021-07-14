Founder of Akin Fadeyi foundation, Akin Fadeyi has said that corruption is the bane of development in the country and called for all Nigerians to join hands in tackling it.

Speaking at the launch of Akin Fadeyi foundation’s three-year project end-line report 2020, the founder, who was represented by the editor-in-chief, LEADERSHIP Media Group, Azu Ishiekwene, said the need to address the problems caused by corruption led to the establishment of the foundation.

He further said the launch of an app, ‘FlagIt’ by the foundation and the slogan, “Not in my county “, has become variable tools used to fight corruption.

He also said the foundation has trained over 500 students in value orientation in its campaign in schools across the country.

While speaking, Yusuf Ali, SAN, who delivered the keynote address said: “ Corruption is too much in the country. I have said it severally that the top to bottom approach to the fight against corruption is not working.

“In a country of 200 million, if only ten people are good, you are wasting everybody’s time. We must go back to basics; in primary school, let us teach civic duties, the obligation of citizens, rights of citizens, duties of government and what must we do to maintain a society where people will see hard work, commitment to loyalty as qualities that we must possess. If we continue to build our society on the notion that it is who you know that will determine who you become, it will be aiding corruption and that is what is happening today. The children of the highs and lows should have equal opportunity.”

On whether a corrupt-free country was feasible, Ali said: “There must be willpower on the part of our leaders to show that we are not going to tolerate corruption. Anybody who wants to fight corruption must be thoroughly clean like a whistle, once people start doubting you, you won’t sell.”

The corps marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi said, “The FRSC is an elite paramilitary organisation consistently determined to improve on its quest to visibly maintain integrity-driven processes in the course of delivering on the corps mandate.

This explains the essence of the collaboration between the corps and the AFF on anti-corruption, which gave birth to the FlagIt app, an online platform that avails the general public the opportunity to send in complains or commendations regarding the services of the corps.

“Since the app was launched on 10 Oct, 2019, the FlagIt has continued to serve as a tool deployed to strengthen the capacity of the corps to be integrity driven, improve on public service delivery and be very responsive to public feedbacks.”