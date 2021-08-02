Governor Nasir El-Rufai has ensured that Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) has emerged as one of the best traffic regulatory agencies in Nigeria in the last six years.

Chief of Staff Muhammad Sani Abdullahi who made this known at passing out parade of management and senior marshals course on Radio Communication, also praised the Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure Balaraba Aliyu Inuwa for giving KASTLEA the needed support.

Muhammad who was Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, also noted that KASTLEA has ‘’emerged from an organisation that existed only on paper, to one of the best run organisations in the Kaduna State Government.’’

According to him, the growing expertise, discipline and professionalism of the authority is now evident. And we commend the current Corps Marshal and his team for all the hard work.’’

Muhammad who underscored the enormous responsibility that KASTLEA is saddled with, noted that ‘’Kaduna Urban city was designed for 600,000 people. The roads and traffic expectations was for a similar burden. We are now almost eight times that.’’

The Special Guest of Honour noted that Radio Communication is an important component in virtually all operations of KASTLEA, recalling that the first set of 32 marshals graduated last April.

He told the graduands that ‘’as you earn your certificate today, please appreciate the fact that, it becomes one of your most cherished treasures in life; apply the knowledge in the most honourable way.’’

Muhammad appreciated the contributions of the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, the Garrison Commander, the Commander, 51 Signals Brigade and the Commander of Supply and Transport for training the marshals.

In her welcome address, the Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure also asked the graduands ‘’to utilize what you have learned in the past few weeks for the benefit of KASTLEA and humanity in general.’’

The commissioner noted that rapid response to emergency situations is crucial to road safety and saving lives, adding that ‘’you are up to the task as your track record so far speaks volumes.’’