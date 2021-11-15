The Legal Aid Council has blamed the poor infrastructural situation of the country to corruption, saying that the effect of corruption in the country is very massive as it affects all ramifications of the Nigerian society and in particular the infrastructure like the road network which have seriously affected thus impacting on the movement of goods and services and affecting further the economic development of the country.

Its spokesman, Mr Enoch Mozong Azariah, who spoke at the six annual conference on the theme, “Cross-border crime, financial crime and electoral fraud” organised by the Forensic Insight International”, said unemployment, poor health facilities across the country are as a result of corruption, siting the presidential clinic as an example of the effect of corruption in the health sector.

Adding that the agricultural failure seen in the country which has affected food production and supply chain across the nation is as a result of corruption, “Agricultural incentives meant for the farmers hardly get to them resulting in large scale crop failure leading to food shortages”. Electricity sector is also affected by the systemic corruption in the country which is evident in the epileptic power supply across the nation as a whole.

Also disheartening, is the dilapidated classrooms and other structures within the school systems, he added.

The CEO, Forensic Insight International, Mr. Tunji Aworinde, said the level of poverty that corruption has placed the country and the well-being of the citizens and reputation of this country is just unacceptable and there must be a change.