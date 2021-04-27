As India fights a devastating second wave of COVID-19 that is killing thousands each day, international efforts to help tackle the crisis are hastening, with both Britain and the United States pledging aid and much-needed medical supplies.

The second wave, which began in March, has escalated rapidly, with India recording more than a million new cases in just three days. For the past two weeks, medical facilities have been running out of oxygen and ICU beds, with patients left outside hospitals waiting for care.

Yesterday India reported 352,991 new cases and 2,812 virus-related deaths, marking the world’s highest daily caseload for the fifth straight day.

The situation is particularly dire in the capital New Delhi, which is under lockdown until May 3. The city is facing severe oxygen shortages. Delhi does not produce its own oxygen and relies on resources supplied by the central government, according to Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Several Delhi hospitals tweeted SOS messages over the weekend appealing for oxygen supplies. On Saturday, at least 20 critically ill patients died after oxygen supply was delayed at one Delhi hospital.

In a tweet Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his administration will set up 551 oxygen generation plants “in every district to ensure adequate oxygen availability.”

The central government has come under fierce criticism within the country for its handling of the outbreak, which has seen overwhelmed hospitals and residents post pleas on social media for more supplies from state and federal officials. Many have turned to the black market in a desperate attempt to save their loved ones.

Modi only addressed the nation on the crisis for the first time last week, having held political rallies and largely downplayed the second wave’s urgency in the weeks before.

During his monthly radio programme on Sunday, Modi said he had held meetings with experts from the pharmaceutical industry, vaccine makers and oxygen producers on how to tackle the second wave.

“I’m speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain. Many of our loved ones have left us in an untimely way,” he said on the radio programme. “After successfully tackling the first wave, the nation’s morale was high, it was confident. But this storm has shaken the nation.”

With heart-wrenching images from India and climbing death tolls making global headlines, countries around the world have stepped up to offer critical aid.

The Biden administration and the US Defense Department will deploy supplies and support to India, including sending ventilators, PPE, rapid diagnostic test kits, and therapeutics, according to the White House and senior officials.

“The United States also is pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis,” according to a readout of a call between the two countries’ national security advisers.

Earlier this year, the US placed a temporary ban on exporting raw materials critical for vaccine production. This controversial decision meant vaccine makers around the world, including the Serum Institute of India (SII), faced a shortage of materials to make COVID-19 vaccines and were forced to look elsewhere.

The ban has faced increasing criticism, with some characterizing it as resource hoarding as India’s second wave accelerated — especially given the US’ own improving situation and effective vaccination programme.