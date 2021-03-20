Nearly a dozen countries resumed use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shots yesterday as European Union and British regulators said the benefits outweighed any risks after reports of rare instances of blood clotting that temporarily halted inoculations.

The end of suspensions will kick off a test of public confidence, both in the shot and in drug regulators whose conclusions are under unprecedented scrutiny, as virus variants spread and the global death toll, now at nearly 2.7 million, rises.

Indonesia joined Germany, France and others in readministering the shots after they suspended vaccinations on reports of about 30 cases of rare brain blood clots, after millions of injections, that sent scientists and governments scrambling to determine if there was a link.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday came to what it called a clear conclusion that the vaccine’s benefits in protecting people from coronavirus-related death or hospitalisation outweighed the possible risks.

Still, the EMA said a link between rare events of blood clots in the brain and the shot could not be definitively ruled out and that it will continue its scrutiny, along with the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

“This is a safe and effective vaccine,” EMA director Emer Cooke told a briefing on Thursday. “If it were me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow.”

The EMA said it would update its guidance on the vaccine to include an explanation for patients about the potential risks and information for healthcare professionals, to help people recognise instances when they may need to seek medical assistance following a vaccination.

After the EMA move, others also sought to reinforce confidence in AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is seen globally as an important asset due to its relatively easy storage and transport requirements and inexpensive price, compared with mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.