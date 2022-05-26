Federal High Court, Abuja has shifted the trial of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to May 28, 2022.

Kanu is being prosecuted by the federal government for treasonable felony and terrorism – offences he allegedly committed in the course of his secessionist campaigns.

The trial judge, Binta Nyako, on May 18 adjourned the suit to May 26, 2022, after she rejected Kanu’s bail request.

Quoting a statement issued yesterday by one of Kanu’s lawyer, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, an online newspaper, Premium Times said his trial had been postponed to June 28 for a hearing and ruling on an application by the IPOB leader, challenging the arrest warrant that was issued against him by the court when he jumped bail.

Ejiofor said, “Please be informed that we have just received communication from the Federal High Court’s registrar, notifying us that the court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May, 2022, on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

“According to the registrar, this is because His lordship, Justice Binta Nyako, is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June 2022 for ruling/hearing,” Ejiofor said.

He urged IPOB supporters to “maintain restraint, as you have always done.”