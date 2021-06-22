Despite assurances by the Ondo State government to release on bail Kemisola Ogunniyi, the detained #EndSars protester who was delivered in prison custody, the process was stalled on Monday at High Court.

Justice Omolara Adejumo, of Court 10, Olokuta Correctional Centre, Ondo Road, Akure, said she was unaware of the bail application by the counsel to the defendant.

LEADERSHIP recalled that Kemisola Ogunniyi was arrested along with three other suspects, by the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, during the curfew imposed in Ondo State in the wake of the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 and was accused of setting ablaze the APC Secretariat during the protest.

Speaking on the matter, the counsel to the defendant, Tope Temokun told Journalists that from the sitting, he sought audience with the Judge and he was made to have confidence that today, Tuesday, 22nd July 2021, the bail application will be taken.

According to him, “The assurance we had was to get her released today (Monday) but as a lawyer, I know the procedure.

“There is nothing negative about this issue, the whole world knows that a boy was born and am very sure that tomorrow, the whole world will also know the name of that boy. The boy has been announced to the world and I am very confident that the boy is going to be great.

He said, “But that is not to say that we should allow the naming ceremony to take place in prison. And we are fighting against that seriously”.

According to Temokun, “We were fighting that Kemisola should not deliver in prison but she eventually delivered in prison, the noise was everywhere, so if we say we don’t want the naming ceremony in the prison custody, it is still part of the agitation to get her released”.