The Elder Onwu Arua-led Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo chapter in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said there was no time that the FCT High Court, Jabi, headed by Justice O. C. Agbaza, annulled the election that brought his executive committee to power or ordered for a fresh election.

Arua, in a press statement he issued in Abuja, said Justice Agbaza “never made orders disturbing the status of the elected executives, nor did he order the holding of elections of any type.”

He said, “It was embarrassing that some people went to town claiming deceitfully that the judge ordered a group to conduct elections within 21 days from date of delivery of the judgement.”

A faction led by one Chief John Ogbuu who is claiming to be a member of the executive of Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo FCT, (suing for himself and on behalf of the entire members of Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo FCT chapter), had taken the immediate past president-general of Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, to court for illegally dissolving the executive committee of Abuja chapter and constituting a caretaker committee headed by Chief Simon N. Okeke (Ochendo).

However, Arua said Justice Agbaza in his judgement did not recognise the supervisory role of Ohanaeze national headquarters over all branches and chapters of the organisation, adding that the trial judge “convinced himself that the president-general of Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo (as he then was) has no legal powers to constitute a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of branches in crisis.”

