Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed March 25, 2022 for judgment in a suit filed by the 36 state governments against the plan by the federal government to deduct $418m from states’ funds to settle debts owed consultants engaged by the states and local governments in relation to the Paris Club refunds.

The court fixed the date after lawyers to parties in the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1313/2021 adopted their final written addresses and made final submissions.

The plaintiffs in the suit were seeking to restrain President Muhammadu Buhari and others from effecting the planned deduction from states’ funds to settle the debt owed consultants engaged by states and local governments.

Lead lawyer to the plaintiffs, Sunday Ameh (SAN) in his final submission, argued that the defendants misconstrued the kernel of his clients’ suit.

Ameh faulted argument by the defendants that the suit was challenging existing judgments given by the court in favour of some of the consultants.

“We are not challenging the judgments, we are saying the way the Federal Government and its agencies are going about enforcing the judgments violates sections 120 and 162 of the Constitution,” he said.

Counsel to the defendant, Maimuna Lami Shiru, who is the acting Director, Civil Litigation, Federal Ministry of Justice, argued that not only was the suit statute barred, the plaintiffs were seeking the impossible by asking the court to sit on appeal over judgments earlier delivered by it and other courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

“The plaintiffs have not appealed against the judgments of this court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that the contracts awarded to the consultants are valid,” she said.

She further argued that the decision by the Federal Government to issue promissory notes to the consultant as a way of settling the debt owed them was legitimate, adding that the plaintiffs cannot distance themselves from the decision taken by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in engaging some of the consultants.

Mrs. Shiru represented the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria; the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF), the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and the Debt Management Office (DMO), sued as the first, second, third, fourth and sixth defendants in the suit.

Chief Olusola Oke, who represented Riok Nigeria Limited and Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, argued that the suit was without merit and should be dismissed.

He noted the promissory notes issued by the Federal Government was charged on its properties and not those of the states.