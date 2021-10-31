Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday granted an order of interim forfeiture of a vessel, MV Chayaneenre, allegedly used to smuggle 32.9 kilograms of Cocaine into the country, to the federal government.

Justice Awogboro also granted leave to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to detain the Master of the vessel, Tanahan Krilerk and 28 crew members, comprising 21Thailand Nationals and seven Nigerians.

The vessel’s crew members are: Hansoongnern Mr. Boonlert; Paopinta Mr. Worrapat; Somboonying Mr. Weerapart; Kantaprom Mr. Marut; Amsri Mr. Ukrit; Booncharoen Mr. Jakkarn; Pala Mr. Theerayut; Autchapong Mr. Wuttipon; Mauhuittanpradit Mr. Suwanchai; Langkapin Mr. Bularit; Petto Mr. Uthen; Truwan Mr. Somiit; Chittrong Mr. Noppon; Jaisuk Mr. Panudet; Putitiek.

They also include: Mr. Thamimarong; Thaworn Mr. Amnaet; Thanatlueal Mr. Worakan; Seedawong Mr. Sirisak; Timiasan Mr. Prayong Nonthing; Thammarat; Chaiyarin Mr Praditsak, all Thailand Nationals.

Others include; Kayode Buletiri; Adekunle Osamo; Ogunfadeke Gbenga; Cosmos Anah; Ekundayo Nurudeen; Ilesanmi Ayo and Stephen Osabeye, who are Nigerians.

The judge made the order while granting an Ex Parte application filed by the NDLEA’s Director of Legal Services, John Sunday, who led Fingere Owen Dinneys, a Deputy Director of Legal Services.

In his ruling on the application, Justice Awogboro held that the order will subsist till November 25, 2021, when the anti-narcotic agency must give the court report of its Investigation on the matter.

Sunday has told the court that The application was pursuant to Sections 3(1)(a) (c), 32(c), 33, 34, 36 and 41(b)(iii) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 LFN 2004; And Sections 44(2)(k), 35(1)(c) and 6(6)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and under Court’s Inherent jurisdiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had also told the court that the Vessel, MV Chayaneenre was used as an instrumentality to unlawfully transport and import 32.9 kilogrammes of cocaine into Nigeria on October 13, 2021 at Apapa Port, Lagos.

The lawyer had further claimed that the NDLEA seized the 32.9 kilogrammes of cocaine and is still investigating the case of an unlawful importation and transporting of 32.9 Kilograms of Cocaine to Nigeria in conjunction with Interpol and other foreign collaborators.

Sunday had maintained that the order sought for is necessary to validate the custody of the Vessel MV Chayaneenre, its Master, Tanahan Krilerk and the 28 other crew members, pending investigation and or filing of criminal charge and prosecution.