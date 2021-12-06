A suit filed by Sarkin Arewa of Bauchi and a staunch member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed Sheriff, will be heard on December 13, 2021.

The matter is before Bauchi High Court 2 where Sheriff is seeking an interim injunction restraining the APC, its national caretaker chairman, education minister Adamu Adamu and APC Extended Stakeholders’ Committee from parading the newly elected officials of the party in the state as its executive officers.

Joined in the suit as dependents are Yakubu Dogara, Bauchi State APC chairman – Babayo Aliyu Misau, APC screening and selection committee, APC Bauchi State secretary – Haruna Rikala, Mustapha Shehu Zarami, Bauchi APC Legal Adviser – Rabi’u Garba, and Bauchi State APC Treasurer –Shu’aibu Habi, and the 42 respondents.

In the suit filed before the court, the applicant who contested the seat of the state chairman of the party in the recent elections which saw the emergence of two paralleled chairmen, is seeking court injection against the defendants pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit filed before the court between the parties.

The applicant is also seeking an order restraining the 1st – 5th defendants/respondents in the interim, whether by themselves, agents, privies, cohorts and representatives in whatever capacity from administering oath of office and/or according the 6th – 42nd defendants/respondents recognition as the Bauchi State 1st defendant’s executive officers pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit before the Court.

The matter is adjourned to 13th December, 2021 for hearing.