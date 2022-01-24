Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Igbosere has convicted and sentenced the managing director of Sanusi Brothers Nigeria Limited, Sulaiman Sanusi, to two years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm.

Chief Magistrate Kemi Doja-Ojo handed down the sentence after she found Sanusi guilty of the one-count charge brought against him by the Nigeria Police Force.

The police had dragged the convicted businessman before the court sometime in 2014, in a charge marked A/43A/2014, on a count charge of illegal possession of a firearm and flaunting of a court order.

The police had accused the convicted of committing the offence at his office 2, Doherty Akanni Street, off Oba Akran road, Ikeja, Lagos, on October 16, 2014.

The convict had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, the development which led to the commencement of his trial.

During the trial, the prosecutor called two witnesses, who included the Investigation Police Officer (IPO), Oyedele Temidayo and the ballistics expert, Taminu Atubi Jeremiah.

In her judgment, while citing a plethora of judicial authorities, Chief Magistrate Doja-Ojo held that, “the prosecution has successfully proven its case against the defendant beyond every reasonable doubt”.

She also held that, “there is no evidence before the court that the convict obtained the permission of either Inspector-General of Police (IGP) or Lagos State Police Commissioner, before possessing the dane gun.”

The chief magistrate therefore convicted and sentenced the businessman, Sulaiman Sanusi to two years imprisonment.