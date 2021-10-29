An Ilorin Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kwara State has sentenced a cleric, Olaitan Folorunsho, to five years imprisonment for being in possession of human parts.

The human parts were discovered to be that of the convict’s friend, Suleiman Saka, who died recently.

Chief Magistrate Bio Saliu also sentenced the convict’s father, Babatunde Folorunsho, who is also an cleric, to four months imprisonment with option of fine of N3,000 for shielding an offender.

The convicts had exhumed the dead body of their friend for ritual purposes.

The offensive odour of the dismembered body of Saka from the house where it was kept attracted attention of members of the community who mobilised and conducted a search on the building.

Human head, two hands and two legs of the deceased kept in a plastic bucket and hidden inside the roof were reportedly recovered from the building.

Counsel to the convicts, Barr. Toyin Onoolapo, said that the judgement may be appealed after proper consultation.