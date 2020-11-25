By Kunle Olasanmi |

Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has revoked the bail granted Faisal Maina, the son of Abdulrasheed Maina.

The court also ordered his arrest for jumping bail in his trial on money laundering charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Abang also ordered that his trial on money laundering charges would proceed in absentia pending when the security agencies would be able to arrest and produce him in court.

The judge also summoned his surety, a member of the House of Representatives, Sani Umar Dangaladima, representing the Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, to appear in court and explain why he should not forfeit the N60 million bail bond which he signed for Faisal.

Two days ago, the court sent Maina’s surety, Senator Ali Ndume, to jail for his inability to produce the fleeing defendant in court.

Also, during the proceedings yesterday, Maina’s trial was held in his absence with three prosecution witnesses testifying behind him and his legal team.

At the resumed hearing of Faisal’s trial on Tuesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, said both the defendant and his surety had not attended court since June 24, 2020.

On Faisal’s trial, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, said both the defendant and his surety have not attended court sitting since June 24, 2020.

Neither Faisal, his surety, nor his lawyer were present at yesterday’s proceedings.

Abubakar, therefore, applied for failure to revoke his bail and his arrest citing section 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The prosecution also applied for the court to order his trial in absentia as provided for in 352(4) of ACJA.

“My third application is for the issuance of summons on the surety, and for him to show cause why he should not forfeit the bail bond,” Abubakar added.