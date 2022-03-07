A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of the Abuja property of a former Plateau State governor, Senator Joshua Dariye, to the federal government.

The former governor is currently serving a jail term in Kuje prison, after he was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on charges of criminal breach of trust and dishonest conversion of about N1.2billion belonging to the Plateau State government.

He was subsequently jailed by the court.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the court in a judgment dismissed an application by Dariye in which he had among others, prayed the court to release the property known as Plot 1802 A04, No: 19 Fredrick Chiluba Close, Asokoro, Abuja to him.

Justice Egwuatu upheld the argument by a lawyer to the EFCC, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, that Dariye’s claim that the property belonged to his company, Ebenezer Retnan Ventures, was false because the said company has been found to be a bogus entity.

