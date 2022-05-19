The lingering tussle over state chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has been finally laid to rest as the Federal High Court, sitting in Sokoto, affirmed Isa Sadiq Achida as the chairman of the party in the state.

The presiding Judge, Justice James Omotosho, while delivering his judgement on Thursday, dismissed the suit file by the Mainasara-led faction of APC, saying it was status barred.

According to him, the case should had been filed withing 14 days since the Appellant court judgement that set aside the Abuja High Court judgement on the matter.

It would be recalled that after the state’s congresses held in 2021, two leaderships emerged for APC in the state, the Isa Sadiq Achida-led executive which is supported by Senator Aliyu Wamakko and the Mainasara Abubakar Sani’s executive backed by Senator Abubakar Gada.

The Abuja High Court had earlier declared Mainasara Sani-led faction as the authentic executives of APC in Sokoto State but the judgement was set aside by the Appeal Court, which said the lower court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter that occured in Sokoto State.

It was after the Appellant Court’s verdict that the Mainasara Sani-led faction came to Federal High Court in Sokoto again and filed a fresh case.

Justice Omotosho also stated that, “the congress that produced the Mainasara led executive committee was not conducted at the party Secretariat which negated guidelines set up by APC for the conduct of States’ congresses.

“Additionally, based on the report of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Achida led executives were the only recognised leadership of the party in the state by the electoral body.”

Justice Omotosho had earlier dismissed the preliminary objection filed by the counsel to Achida that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter since it was an internal affairs of the party.