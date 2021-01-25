BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE |

Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded two businessmen, Vanger Luper and Bright Ogbuagu in the custody of Ikoyi correctional centre for allegedly adulterating automobile engine oil.

Justice Obiozor ordered that the two men be kept behind bars after they were arraigned before him by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on a five-count charge of dealing in substandard engine oil and fraudulently claiming they were genuine products.

The organisation alleged that the defendants produced fake Total, Mobil, Forte Oil and MMASCO engine lubricants and placed forged labels on them to deceive unsuspecting buyers.

According to the prosecutor, Adeleke Olofindare, Luper, of 27 Bale Street, Onireke, Ojo, and Ogbuagu of 5 Okoye Street, Igbeniri, Ojo, conspired to commit the alleged offence on December 23, 2020, at the United Allied Spare Parts Dealers Association (UASPDA), Trade Fair Complex, on the Lagos Badagry Expressway.

Olofindare also claimed that the defendants “did fraudulently inscribe SON mark of quality, certification number and logo on the adulterated/substandard engine oil to deceive innocent consumers”.

He further informed the court that the defendants adulterated 29 cartons of AMMASCO engine oil, 24 cartons Mobil Oil, 18 cartons of Forte Oil, two cartons of Total Oil, two cartons of A-Z Oil (one litre each) and one carton of 4-litre Forte Oil.

The lawyer maintained that when the defendants were arrested 5X25 litres of unbranded engine oil and 18X25 litres of unbranded emptyjerry cans were also found in their possession.

Olofindare insisted that the offence is punishable under Section 26 (a) and (b) of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Act 2015.

The prosecutor further alleged that the products did not have the requisite Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification.