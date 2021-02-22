A Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti on Monday remanded three suspects: Ariyo Bamidele, 42; Adeniji Kayode, 33; and Adeyeye Kayode, 25 at the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti, over alleged armed robbery.

The defendants whose addresses were not given are facing a charge of armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adedayo Oyebanji, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that they be remanded at the correctional facility, pending issuance of legal advice.

He adjourned the case until March 22, for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 9 in Ijan-Ekiti.

Okunade alleged that they robbed one Fapohunda Ebenezer of his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle valued at N270, 000 at gun point.

He said the offence contravened Section 1 (2) (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, 2004.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). (NAN)