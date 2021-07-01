A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin and presided over by Justice Ibrahim Yusuf yesterday ordered that the eight suspects arrested over the alleged rape and murder of a 24- year – old student of the University of Ilorin, Olajide Blessing Omowumi, be remanded in prison custody.

The court’s order followed an application to that effect by the lead prosecution counsel and attorney- general of the state, Barrister Salman Jawondo.

The inability of three of the eight suspects to produce legal representation in court stalled the commencement of their trial.

The suspects are Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin (aka Jacklord), Oyeyemi Timileyin Omogbolahan, Abdulkarim Shuaib (Easy), Kareem Oshioyemi Rasheed (Rashworld), Abdullateef Abdulrahman, Daud Bashir Adebayo (Bashman) and Akande Taiye Oladoja.

They were arraigned before the court by the Kwara State government in suit No KWS/33c/c/2021, on 11-count charge bordering on armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and rape.

Three of the suspects: Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin (Jacklord) and Oyeyemi Timileyin Omogbolahan, were said to have conspired among themselves, “to rob one Olajide Gloria Blessing Omowumi also known as “Wumi” (now deceased) of her Samsung Galaxy A2 Core handset and carted away other items, including one black Acer aspire, one series laptop, one Samsung drive, one pink wireless mouse, one white handheld mini sewing machine, one Infinix charger and one gold colour wintouch tab while armed with offensive weapon including a black wooden pistol gun”.

The prosecution also accused five others of aiding and abetting the receipt of stolen items, which include Samsung Galaxy A2 Core handset and some other computer gadgets being proceeds of armed robbery.

The prosecution further accused Abdulazeez Ismail, Kareem Oshioyemi Rasheed and Abdulkarim Shuaib of stealing a sum of N116,000 from the GTB account of the deceased.

Justice Yusuf adjourned the case till July 6, 2021.