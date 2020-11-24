BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday remanded the Zenith Bank Plc, Asaba branch manager Fidelis Egueke, in the custody of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) of the police over an alleged N179.4m Fraud.

The trial judge, Justice Chuka Obiozor ordered that the banker be kept behind bars till December 1, 2020, when his bail application will be heard and determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egueke was arraigned before the court by the police on a three-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

According to the prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, the Zenith Bank Manager and others now at large, between May 14, 2010 and December 31, 2019, at No. 2 Balogun Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, conspired among yourselves to obtain the said sum from the Managing Director of Global Select Investment Services Limited, Jude Eugene, by false pretence.

The defendant was accused of promising to help Eugene sell some goods and then remit the proceeds into the businessman’s bank account.

But Animashaun told the court that after selling the goods, the defendant allegedly diverted the proceeds to his personal Zenith Bank account, with the Number 1020019782.

The police further alleged that the defendant later informed the fraud victim that most of the goods he imported from the United States of America were inferior and un-demanded for.

The police prosecutor maintained that the offences are contrary to sections 8(a) and 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act. And Section 390 (7) Criminal Code Act Laws of Federation 2004.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following the development, the prosecutor urged the court for a trial date and that the judge should remand the banker in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) pending the determination of the charge.

The defence counsel, Richard Ahaomarugho did not oppose the application for a trial date but in an oral application urged the court to grant his client bail.

This application was, however, turned down by Justice Obiozor, who asked him to file a formal application as the court is a court of record.