BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Monday remanded two businessmen, Isita Oprah and Anthony Nosy, in custody of the Correctional Centres over alleged theft of N100 million.

The judge gave order after the two men pleaded not guilty to the allegations of stealing N100 million from Virgin Forest Energy Limited brought against them by the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The two defendants were arraigned on a two count charge alongside their company, Homeland Overseas Limited.

The EFCC Counsel, Ananah told the court that the defendants on February 3, 2016, dishonestly converted the said sum to personal use.

Advertisements

Following their not guilty plea, the defendant counsels, Henry Ifieawe and C. H. Nwuk urged the court to grant their clients bail in a liberal term.

They told the court that a bail application has been filed and copies served on the prosecutor.

Advertisements





But Ananah opposed the bail application saying that the commission would be responding to that effect.

Delivering ruling after entertaining submission of counsels, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo ordered the defendants to be remanded at the EFCC Custody pending determination of their bail application.

The Judge then adjourned till December 4 to rule on their bail application.