BY TOPE FAYEHUN |

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ore, Ondo State on Tuesday remanded 36-year-old Peter Moses in Correctional Centre for allegedly raping and impregnating his biological daughter.

The accused person, Moses was said to have committed the offence between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the charge sheet, “ Peter Moses, on the between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in the Ore Magisterial District did unlawfully have sexual intercourse with one Peter Patience, aged 17 years and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 31 sub-section (1) and punishable under section 31 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.

“That you Peter Moses, during the same period, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did sexually abuse your daughter by having sexual intercourse with her and gave her four months old pregnancy, thereby committed an offence contrary to section 32 sub-section (2) and punishable under section 32 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.”

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Jimoh Amuda who told the court that the accused person had committed the punishable offence further stated that police had just commenced investigations into the matter.