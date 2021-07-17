Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, a famous Kano-based Islamic cleric has been charged to court for blasphemy.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba said the development followed the receipt of the First Information Report from the police by the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for justice which prepared charges against him.

Abduljabbar was subsequently arraigned yesterday before an Upper Sharia Court judge in Kofar Kudu, Alkali Ibrahim Sarki Yola, where charges that included blasphemy, incitement, and sundry offences were mentioned.

The statement added that after the court sitting, it adjourned the case to July 28, while the cleric would remain under police custody until Monday when he would be sent to a correctional facility till the adjourned date.