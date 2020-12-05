About two days after he was moved back into the country, former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, has appeared in court to continue his trial in alleged N2 billion money laundering case.

He was however remanded in prison custody till the end of his trial.

Maina and a company linked to him were last year arraigned on a 12-count criminal charge bordering on alleged money laundering to the tune of N2bn.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was admitted to bail in the sum of N500m and a surety in like sum, who must be a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Following his release on bail surety by Senator Ali Ndume, the former pension boss stopped appearing in court for his trial sometimes in September, prompting the court to revoke his bail and ordered for his arrest.

Earlier in the week, Maina was said to have been arrested in neighbouring Niger Republic and was extradited to Nigeria on Thursday.

Although the court had earlier ordered the continuation of his trial in his absence and hearing was to continue Friday without him, however, Maina was produced in court to continue his trial.

During yesterday’s, proceedings, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, urged the court to order the remand of Maina in custody pending the determination of the case because he jumped bail.

In a short ruling, Justice Okon Abang, granted the prayers of the prosecution and ordered Maina’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the determination of his case.

In another development, a Federal High Court Abuja, on Friday, granted permission to a former head of the civil service of the federation, Mr Stephen Oronsaye, to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oronsaye is being tried, alongside others, for allegedly using inflated biometrics enrolment contracts, collective allowances and other schemes to siphon money from accounts in which pensioners’ funds were kept.

At the resumed trial on Friday, a lawyer form Oronsaye’s legal team, Mr Barth Ogar, said that he had an application from his client seeking the leave of the court to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr O. A. Atolagbe told the court that the prosecution did not usually oppose such applications.

He, however, prayed the court to make an order such that the defendant’s counsel would guarantee that he would return to face his trial.

Atolagbe said that this had become necessary because Oronsaye was admitted to bail based on self-recognisance and that the only thing the court had from him was his international passport which would now be released to him.

In his short ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted Oronsaye leave to travel out of Nigeria for medical attention.

He said that the order was predicated on the medical report attached to the application.

The judge further ordered that Oronsaye’s international passport be released to him and that he must write an undertaking that he would return to Nigeria to face his trial.

Ekwo adjourned the matter till Dec. 14 to rule on a pending application.

Similarly, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos yesterday granted leave to a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The judge ordered Fayose, who is standing trial before the court for an alleged N3.3bn fraud, to return to Nigeria before the next adjourned date.