An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 40-year-old man, Ajibola Odebo, at the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged rape of minor.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged rape.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 31, in Ado-Ekiti.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinwale alleged that the defendant defiled a 12-year-old girl.

He said the man saw the victim wandering around, while he took her to his sister’s house to sleep.

He said that the next day, early in the morning, he came to his sister’s house, who was not around, and allegedly defiled the girl.

He noted that the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending issuance of legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Dolapo Faduba, ordered the remand of the defendant at the correctional facility, pending issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case until March 18 for mention. (NAN)