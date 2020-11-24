By KUNLE OLASANMI, Abuja

Justice Okon Abang of a federal high court in Abuja, has ordered the remand of Senator Ali Ndume, at Kuje Correctional Centre over failure to produce the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina, who is said to have jumped

bail.

Maina is standing trial over N2billion alleged fraud but was granted bail by the court in the sum of N500million with one surety, who must be a serving senator with ownership of landed property worth N500million in Abuja.

However, after about six months in prison due to his inability to meet the bail conditions, Senator Ndume volunteered and stood surety for Maina.

Upon his release from prison on the strength of Senator Ndume’s surety-ship, Maina for four consecutive time refused to appear in court without any cogent or verifiable reasons.

Senator Ndume too was unable to produce Maina.

The last warning given Senator Ndume to produce Maina expired with the same excuse that he did not know the whereabouts of Maina.

In a bench ruling, Justice Okon Abang, ordered Ndume’s remand pending the fulfillment of his bail bond which is a forfeiture of N500million to the federal government.

The court also empowered the federal government to sell Senator Ndume’s property at Asokoro in order to recover the N500million bail bond.

Justice Abang added that Senator Ndume shall be released from Kuje prison once he is able to pay the N500million to the federal government or if the prosecutor is able to dispose the Asokoro property and payment made to the federal government.

The trial in absentia of Maina has been fixed for November 24, 2020.